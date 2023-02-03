The U.K. government said Thursday it will hold a public inquiry into whether the deadliest bombing in Northern Ireland’s decades of violence could have been prevented.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced a judge-led independent probe of the 1998 car bombing in the town of Omagh that killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, and wounded hundreds more.

An Irish Republican Army dissident group, the Real IRA, claimed responsibility, AP recalls.

A court in 2021 ordered the government to investigate in response to a legal challenge by Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was killed by the 225-kilogram (500-pound) bomb.

Gallagher alleges that intelligence failings allowed a “preventable atrocity” to occur in the busy market town.

