A suicide bomber who killed 101 people this week at a mosque in northwestern Pakistan had disguised himself in police uniform and did not raise suspicion among the guards, the provincial police chief said Thursday.

The bomber arrived pushing a motorcycle at the mosque, located inside a high-security police and government compound in the city of Peshawar, said the police chief, Moazzam Jah Ansari.

The bomber wore a police uniform and the guards at the site assumed he was a police officer — their colleague — and did not search him, Ansari added.

Police have identified the bomber, the police chief also said, and are close to arresting suspects who helped him carry out Monday’s bombing, one of the deadliest ever in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, AP reports.

