A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer critically wounded, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Public Library around 12:30 p.m., where they encountered a man who had been the subject of a trespassing call in the same neighborhood about thirty minutes earlier, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister said on Thursday.

The man had started a confrontation with another person inside the library, and when officers attempted to talk with him, he pulled out a weapon and shot one of them, McAlister said. The other officer drew his weapon, shooting and killing the man, AP reports.

McAlister did not identify the officers or the man who was killed by name, but said all three were Black men.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata