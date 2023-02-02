The U.S. said Wednesday it is “deeply concerned" by Sudan's release of a man convicted in the 2008 killing of a U.S. diplomat and embassy employee in a drive-by shooting in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement that Abdel-Raouf Abu Zaid, the Sudanese man who was found guilty of the murders, remains a “specially designated global terrorist.”

He was convicted of murdering John Granville, an official with the U.S. Agency for International Development, and his Sudanese driver, Abdel Rahman Abbas. They were shot while returing ome early in the morning on Jan. 1, 2008, from a New Year’s Eve party, AP recalls.

Price said any insinuation that the release was agreed by the United States as part of a settlement between the U.S. and Sudan was false.

