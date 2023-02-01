Khieu Samphan, who was convicted by a U.N.-backed tribunal of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes for his role as a leader of the communist Khmer Rouge when they ruled Cambodia in 1975-1979, has been transferred from the tribunal’s jail to serve his life sentence at a state prison, AP reports.

The tribunal, called the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia, said in a statement Wednesday that Khieu Samphan was moved on Monday from its custom-built detention facility to serve the remainder of his sentence in the provincial prison in Kandal, which adjoins the capital, Phnom Penh.

Khieu Samphan, 91, is the last surviving top leader of the Khmer Rouge, whose radical policies are blamed for the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million people when they held power.

His transfer came as the tribunal winds down its activities after its last court session in September, when it rejected Khieu Samphan’s final appeal. The tribunal, whose work was carried out by joint teams of Cambodian and international jurists, spent $337 million and 16 years to obtain three convictions.

