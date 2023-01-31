Authorities are searching through security cameras and social media to try to identify those responsible for hanging a dummy of Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior from a highway bridge last week.

Members of an anti-violence committee in sports met on Monday and said an investigation was underway to try to find those who hung the dummy and a banner with the words “Madrid hates Real” hours before Real Madrid played Atlético Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, AP reports.

The message on the banner is often used by one of Atletico Madrid’s ultra fans groups, though at the time it denied being responsible for the display.

The hate attack drew widespread condemnation by the clubs and other soccer officials across Spain.

