The European Union’s foreign policy chief on Tuesday lashed out at China for its support of Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine, and called it “a blatant violation” of Beijing’s United Nations commitments.

“There cannot be siding with the aggressor,” Josep Borrell said ahead of a trip to Beijing by the bloc’s top executive, Ursula von der Leyen. “There is a clear expectation from a permanent member of the (U.N.) Security Council to stand up in defense of international rules-based order and China as a moral duty to contribute to a fair peace.”

Standing alongside visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Borrell was forceful in his condemnation of a nation that has increasingly moved from being an EU partner to being a rival on the global stage.

