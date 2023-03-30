Taiwan’s president addressed members of New York's Taiwanese community in a U.S. stopover on her way to Central America, seeking to rally allies of the self-ruled island in the U.S. and elsewhere as tensions rise with China.

Pro-China demonstrators waving the Chinese flag were out on the streets for President Tsai Ing-wen’s first hours in New York on Wednesday. “Tsai Ing-wen big traitor of China,” the slogan on a sign held by one protester declared.

In a speech Wednesday night to fellow Taiwanese in New York, Tsai thanked the United States for its security assistance and urged Taiwanese unity. “The safer Taiwan is, the safer the world will be,” she said. She pledged Taiwan would work with its democratic partners to remain on the path of democracy.

