NATO-member Denmark's Defense Ministry on Monday banned its employees from having video-sharing app TikTok on their work phones as a cybersecurity measure.

It’s the latest government-related ban over security and data privacy for the app, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd.

In a statement, the ministry said the Scandinavian country’s Center for Cyber Security had assessed there was a risk of espionage, and said that TikTok “asks for certain rights and access on the device.”

The military agency is part of Denmark’s foreign intelligence service, AP indicates.

The ministry said it would “ban the use of the app on official units,” saying “there were weighty security considerations within the defense ministry combined with a very limited work-related need to use the app.”

