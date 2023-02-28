A special House committee dedicated to countering China will make its debut on Tuesday, the opening act in what lawmakers hope will be a robust effort to overcome partisan divisions and address a “generational challenge” to America's national security.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., says he’s looking to bridge differences rather than exploit them. One of the former Marine’s first efforts in that regard will be a hearing focused on informing Americans about what he says is the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party, according to AP.

Gallagher has grand visions for the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. He hopes it can shepherd competing bills over the finish line during the next two years and issue a set of recommendations on long-term policies.

But as the committee holds its first hearing Tuesday evening in prime time, his first mission will be to communicate to Americans what is at stake.

