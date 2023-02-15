China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday at the start of his trip to Europe, amid renewed tensions between China and the United States.

Macron met with Wang, the director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, behind closed doors at the Elysee Palace on Wednesday. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna is expected to meet Wang in Paris later in the day, according to AP.

The French capital is the first stop on Wang’s tour of Europe. In the coming days, he will also travel to Italy, Hungary, Russia and Germany. He is expected to deliver a speech at the Munich Security Conference that starts on Friday.

Wang’s weeklong tour of Europe is seen as part of China’s efforts to restore ties with European nations at a time of rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies — China and the United States — following the U.S. shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier this month.

