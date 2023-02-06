Hsing Yun, a Buddhist abbot who established a thriving religious community in southern Taiwan and built universities overseas, has died.

He was 95, according to AP. He established Fo Guang Shan monastery in 1967, aiming to propagate Buddhist humanitarian values. It would go on to operate hundreds of temples and seminaries around the world, along with universities in Taiwan, Australia, the U.S. and the Philippines.

Hsing Yun died peacefully Sunday, Fo Guang Shan said. He had largely withdrawn from public life years ago following declining health and a series of strokes.

Born Lee Kuo-shen in mainland China’s Jiangsu province in 1927, Hsing Yun first developed an interest in Buddhism at age 12 while visiting a famous temple in the provincial capital, Nanjing.

