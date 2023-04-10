At least two migrants have died and about 20 others are missing after their boat sank over the weekend in the Mediterranean Sea between Tunisia and Italy, German aid group ResQship said on Monday.

ResQship said its rescuers reached the area of the wreck on Saturday and found about 25 people in the water, who said they had been there for two hours.

“Our crew was able to recover 22 survivors and 2 deceased,” the aid group tweeted, adding that survivors said about 20 people drowned. The group’s ship, the Nadir, took the rescued migrants to the Italian island of Lampedusa.

“We are angry. This is an unspeakable tragedy that could — and should — have been prevented by a humanitarian approach to migration instead of barb-wiring the European borders,” ResQship said.

