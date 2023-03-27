At least 17 people were killed by rebels in eastern Congo, local authorities said on Monday.

The people were abducted while driving on a road and then killed by the CODECO militia group in Djugu territory in Ituri province over the weekend, Col. Ruphin Mapela Mviniama told The Associated Press by phone.

“They attacked three vehicles and took them to Petshi, their stronghold, in the Walendu Djatsi district. The chief of the (the district) confirmed that they executed 17 people, including the drivers of the three vehicles,” he said.

Since the area is controlled by rebel militias it’s hard to investigate what happened, said Mviniama.

