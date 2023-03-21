An American aid worker and a French journalist kidnapped and held by Islamist extremists were freed and flown to Niger's capital Monday, four days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the country.

U.S. officials said no ransom was paid for aid worker Jeffery Woodke, who was held for more than six years, and praised Niger’s government for helping secure his release. The French government did not comment on how freedom was won for journalist Olivier Dubois, who was abducted almost two years ago in neighboring Mali.

“I thank God first of all. And after God, I thank the government of Niger, the U.S. government and France. Long live France!” said Woodke, his long gray hair pulled back in a ponytail as he used a walking stick.

“I’m very happy to be back in Niamey again, in Niger, my second country, and I’ve nothing more to say apart from, ‘Hello to my family.’ That’s all,” he said.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata