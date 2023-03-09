By Abdellah Imassi

United Nations (New York)- (LaPresse)- Moroccan minister in charge of family, Awaatif Hayar told LaPresse in UN headquarters in New York that Morocco made headways in promoting women’s rights.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, the official said that she highlighted during the first meeting of the Commission Morocco’s achievements in terms of Gender equality and women’s rights promotion, adding that these milestones were made pos

sible thanks to King Mohammed VI’s leadership.

Hayar stated that she showcased how the North African country used the new technologies to empower women including in rural areas. She mentioned in this respect the new government strategy that consists of adopting digital platforms that help girls and women to learn about economic activity, skills and entrepreneurship, among other things.

Till March 17, participants from across the world – including representatives from governments, the UN, civil society and youth groups, as well as activists – will be examining how gender equality, empowerment and sustainable development can be achieved in the digital era.

The meeting, known as CSW67, also highlights online violence and other dangers women and girls face, as well as the need for quality education in the information age.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata