Tunisia’s government is seeking to allay growing international concerns about a surge of discrimination against sub-Saharan Africans, as the EU warned Monday against hate speech targeting people fleeing conflict and poverty.

African governments have evacuated hundreds of their citizens from Tunisia in recent days after migrants, foreign students and others recounted racist abuse in the streets and online, AP reports.

The tensions erupted after Tunisian President Kais Saied lashed out at migrants last month and inveighed against a perceived plot to erase Tunisia’s identity.

After concerns voiced by Tunisia’s Western and African allies in recent weeks, the Tunisian government announced a string of new, if limited, measures Sunday for sub-Saharan Africans living in Tunisia.

