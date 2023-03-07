South Africa's ever-worsening power crisis — in which homes and businesses go without electricity for up to 10 hours per day — is strangling Africa's most developed economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes that his new Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa will help his government to curb the rampant corruption and mismanagement that have put the country in the dark. Ramaphosa made the appointment in a long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle late Monday, according to AP.

The new minister will focus solely on dealing with the crippling power cuts, Ramaphosa said in his State of the Nation address last month, when he declared a state of disaster to deal with the electricity shortages affecting the country’s 60 million people.

Ramaphosa also announced a new deputy president, Paul Mashatile, in the reshuffle and dropped Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who had openly challenged him. But it was the naming of the new electricity minister that captured the public’s attention.

