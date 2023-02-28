Nigeria's opposition demanded a revote Tuesday for the country’s presidential election, where the partial results show an early lead for the ruling party.

At a press conference in the capital Abuja, the three main opposition parties said the election was an insult to democracy and called for Nigeria’s election chief to resign, AP reports.

“The conduct of the 2023 election has been marred by widespread violence, rigging, intimidation of voters, doctoring of results and violation of the laid down electoral process, which was communicated by the national electoral body,” said Julius Abure, chairman of the Labour Party.

While the press conference was taking place, dozens of protestors took to the streets of Abuja and in the southern Delta state, accusing the election commission of disenfranchising voters.

Results from Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections in Africa’s most populous nation have been trickling in, with 14 of its 36 states votes announced. The ruling party — the All Progressives Congress — candidate, Bola Tinubu is in the lead winning six states with the main opposition candidate from the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, trailing closely with five. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, a surprise leading candidate in what’s usually a two-horse race, hasn’t won any states despite a strong showing in polls before the election.

