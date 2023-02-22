U.S. first lady Jill Biden opened a five-day, two-day visit to Africa on Wednesday during which she will focus on empowering women and youth and highlight food insecurity in the Horn of Africa region.

Dancers representing Namibia’s different ethnic groups, some wearing red, white and blue, others dressed in bright pink, greeted her with singing and dancing, AP reports.

The country has not welcomed a high-level U.S. official since 1996. The first lady’s trip is part of a commitment by President Joe Biden to deepen U.S. engagement with the fast-growing region.

She and Monica Geingos, Namibia’s first lady, embraced on the tarmac before Jill Biden greeted waiting U.S and Namibian diplomatic and government officials. She is accompanied by her granddaughter Naomi Biden.

