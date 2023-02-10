Russia's foreign minister met with Sudan’s military rulers on Thursday, state media in Sudan reported, the final stop on Sergey Lavrov's tour of Africa.

The top Russian diplomat Africa trip has been seeking to strengthen ties and expand influence at a time when the West has sought to isolate Moscow with sanctions over Russia’s war on Ukraine, AP states.

Lavrov held talks with Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of Sudan’s ruling Sovereignty Council, as well as with his deputy, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who heads a powerful paramilitary known as the Rapid Support Forces,

The meetings focused on improving cooperation between the two countries, the state SUNA news agency said, without providing details.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata