Having surprisingly made it this far, Al-Hilal has nothing to lose when it takes on Real Madrid in the final of the Club World Cup.

The club from Saudi Arabia stunned Brazil’s Flamengo in the semifinals and now stands in the way of Madrid collecting a record-extending eighth title in the competition, AP reports.

If Al-Hilal does manage an even bigger upset in Morocco’s capital of Rabat on Saturday, it would be another testament to the growing power of soccer outside its traditional strongholds of Europe and South America.

“Football is changing,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “And you can see that by the fact that Al-Hilal is in the final.”

Perhaps the only thing speaking in Al-Hilal’s favor in the game is the fact that many of its players know what it is like to pull off the extremely improbable.

The team coached by Argentine Ramón Díaz includes several members of the Saudi Arabian national side which stunned Argentina in their World Cup opener in November.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata