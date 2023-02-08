Eight Croatians rearrested in Zambia will face new charges of child trafficking and are expected to appear in court on Thursday, a Zambian official announced.

Earlier this week a court dropped child trafficking charges against the eight — four couples — and ordered them to leave the country within 48 hours. But when they tried to fly out of Zambia they were rearrested.

The eight were “detained pending prosecution on reconstituted charges but still related to attempted child trafficking,” Zambian immigration spokesman Namati Nshinka said in a statement reported by AP.

They are likely to appear in court again on Thursday, Nshinka said.

They are charged with trafficking four children from Congo, aged between one and three years, said the statement.

