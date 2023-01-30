Belarusia's President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Zimbabwe on Monday, in a visit that seeks to cement economic and political ties between the two countries that are both close allies of Russia, AP reports.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and hundreds of singing and cheering ruling party supporters welcomed Lukashenko at the main Robert Gabriel Mugabe airport in the capital, Harare. The leaders didn’t speak to the press.

The visit, according to Zimbabwe’s foreign affairs ministry, is aimed at boosting “strong cooperation in political, economic, mining, agriculture and disaster risk management” between the two countries.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata